Ankeny pub not taking chances with COVID this St. Patrick's Day

ANKENY, Iowa — Magee's Irish Pub & Eatery is ready to serve customers this St. Patrick's Day with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

"We want to make everyone feel safe. Anyone that walks through the door. So we'll keep the partitions up and the regulations as long as we need to to keep everybody safe and feel safe in our environment," Aric Schaap with the pub said.

Those not able to celebrate the holiday Wednesday night are encouraged to stop by the restaurant for a delicious 9 a.m. brunch instead. They serve brunch every Saturday and Sunday as well.