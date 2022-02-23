Brew alert: Big Grove Brewery opens in Des Moines on Wednesday

The 10-barrel brewery, taproom and patio opens to the public on July 27.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new brewery is coming to Des Moines: The award-winning Big Grove Brewery & Taproom will open its doors on July 27.

The 10-barrel brewery features an expansive taproom and outdoor patio.

Housed in the eastern section of Crescent Chevrolet Building, the newest Big Grove location is apart of the larger Ingersoll Corridor Project. The multi-year project aims to create easier access to the corridor for bikers and pedestrians.

Big Grove first opened in Solon, Iowa in 2013 and has since opened locations in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The brewery specializes in craft beer and pub cuisine.