Des Moines dessert lounge debuts new menu, look for August reopening

New ownership hopes to reopen the late-night dessert lounge with renewed both flavor and flair.
DES MOINES, Iowa — An award-winning Des Moines bakery is changing up its style and taste.

Crème Cupcake + Dessert founder Christina Moffatt transferred ownership to Sammy Mila, a food stylist and baker, on June 1. Since then, the late-night dessert lounge has undergone a transformation in both flavor and flare.

“I want to share my palette with the city and provide access to snacks in flavors I grew up with, like ube, sesame and pandan,” Mila said in a press release. “Soon, we will also start rolling out milk bread and Chinese-bakery inspired items, such as baked char siu bao and mochi donuts.”

Crème was first established as a cupcake shop and has evolved over the last decade many times. The newest menu will include both classic flavors and new ones, like chocolate-black sesame and matcha-coconut.

A July 26 Facebook post from the shop reads: 

"Hey Crème friends! Things have been quiet, but things have been crazy! We’ve been baking, recipe testing, cleaning, remodeling, and everything in-between to prepare for our 10 (TEN!) year anniversary open house event!"

The open house for the newest version of Crème will be Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will include a cupcake lottery. 

“Free mini cupcakes will be available while supplies last, and we’ll have regular-sized cupcakes available for purchase," Mila said. "If the cupcake you choose is filled with sprinkles, you’ll win a gift card."

For more information on locations, hours and more, visit cremecupcake.com.

