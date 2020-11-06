Despite governor's proclamation, Drake Diner unable to hit full capacity

Staff hopes to fully open all their seats and serve every customer once Gov. Reynolds lifts social distancing requirements.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's 50% capacity restriction on businesses will be lifted starting Friday morning.

However, social distancing is still required.

That means some businesses don't have the means to open at 100% capacity.

One businesses in that category is the Drake Diner in Des Moines.

"The way that our booths are, the way that are patio tables are, even our tables on our north end, to maintain that six feet we can't be at full capacity," Lauren Vilmain, the manager at the Drake Diner, explains.

