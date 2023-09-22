Tullpa Restaurant sharing spice of life with Iowans at Latino Heritage Festival

The Latino Heritage Festival is at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's Hispanic Heritage Month and this weekend, the Latino Heritage Festival is throwing a fiesta to celebrate.

Tullpa Restaurant in Des Moines is a new vendor that will be at the festival. Customers will experience food and hospitality that is a combination of South American and Spanish cuisine.

Founder Gloria Henriquez says it's all about love of food and sharing that spice of life with guests.

“I always feel connected to people when I share my food, you know?” Henriquez said. “It's like when customers say, 'This is delicious!’ I feel like we’re interacting, you know? It's like I'm making a connection with you. The World Music Festival, it's Iowa, but the Latino Festival, it's us! It's our opportunity to show what we have, you know, what can we bring to the table.”

The Latino Heritage Festival is at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be free parking and dozens of vendors and performers.