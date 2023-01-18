Wahlburgers restaurant in West Des Moines is now permanently closed

A spokesperson for Hy-Vee told Local 5 the grocery chain will only open Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee locations moving forward.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A standalone Wahlburgers restaurant in West Des Moines near Jordan Creek Mall has permanently closed its doors.

The Hy-Vee-owned restaurant opened in 2018 and was the restaurant's first standalone location in Iowa.

"With the changing nature of the restaurant business combined with staffing challenges, we are evolving our strategy when it comes to this particular Wahlburgers restaurant location," said Tina Potthoff, a spokesperson for Hy-Vee.

Potthoff told Local 5 the grocery chain will only open Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee locations moving forward.

Currently, there are 61 Wahlburgers restaurants across eight states.

The grocery chain plans to open 20 additional locations in 2023, making Hy-Vee the largest franchisee of Wahlburgers, according to Potthoff.

Employees at the West Des Moines Wahlburgers location have reportedly been offered other positions within Hy-Vee and Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee restaurants.

"We look forward to serving our customers at one of our other locations," Potthoff added.

The closest Wahlburgers to the now-closed West Des Moines spot is located at 1005 Hickman Rd in Waukee.