One last ride: The Nineteen14 hosts a going-away party before closure

The city of Minburn chose not to renew the depot's lease leading to the restaurant's closure.

MINBURN, Iowa — Just off the North Loop of the Raccoon River trail in Minburn, you'll find a cyclist's haven—the Ninteen14. But now, the business is on its last lap.

"I rode my bicycle over here from Perry and just thought about a lot of the people that have been in and out of the doors and just a lot of the memories and some of the things that I'm gonna miss," said Jeremy Mahler, owner of the Nineteen14.

October 15 was a day of mixed emotions for Mahler; the depot's days are numbered, after the city of Minburn, which owns the property, chose not to renew the lease.

"You know, I was angry, and now I'm just a little heartbroken," Mahler said.

But he didn't want the business's last note to be a sour one. So for one of its last weekends of operation, the depot hosted a going-away celebration full of food, drinks, and live music to better remember those good times, before they're gone.

"Two gentlemen, my first year that I was here, that were riding from Washington, DC to Seattle, Washington, and they were planting trees along the way. Just two dudes that quit their jobs and decided to plant trees. And those were two really cool people to meet," Mahler said.

With the end approaching, Mahler's been reflecting on his almost-seven years at the depot. And with the last ride getting closer, those years of memories wouldn't have been possible without everyone who dropped by.

"Thank you to everyone. All the people that have come to support us, all the cool individuals that I've met, it's just been it's been my pleasure. And sorry that we have to go," Mahler said.