Paesano's Pizzeria closing after decades in business

DES MOINES, Iowa — A southside restaurant is shutting its doors after decades in business in Des Moines.

Paesano's Pizzeria announced the closure on Facebook Sunday, sharing that the closure's happening because the owners want more time with their family.

"We know these kind of announcements seem big and sad and many times they are, but we are just so happy and thankful for the past 6 years (and almost 41 years total as a family!) and closing a chapter on your own terms as small business owners is truly a gift," the Facebook post reads.

The restaurant, which is located at 2804 SW 9th Street in Des Moines, has served up pizza, pasta and more over the decades. In the past 6 years, new ownership has added more vegan options to the menu.

But owner Alec Kennedy said, sometimes, change is necessary.

"We own several other businesses here in Des Moines that offer us a more normal work/life balance than the hospitality industry can," he told Local 5. "And as parents of a toddler, we don’t want to miss a thing. We are proud of what we’ve done and have no regrets for how we’ve chosen to do it."