Johnston City Council approves site plan for new Raising Cane's restaurant

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant is coming to Johnston in 2023.

The Johnston City Council approved a site plan for the restaurant during the Dec. 5 meeting.

The old building will be demolished and replaced with a new facility, drive-thru and parking.

Construction will begin in March 2023 and will likely be completed by October 2023.

The Johnston location will be the third Raising Cane's restaurant in central Iowa, joining locations in West Des Moines and Altoona.