West Des Moines says tax issues part of Grumpy Goat Tavern losing its liquor license

Steve McFadden, the tavern's owner, pleaded guilty in April to harassment and unauthorized placement and use of a GPS device.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An embattled Des Moines metro business owner has lost his liquor license following a West Des Moines City Council vote.

Back in April, Steve McFadden, owner of the Grumpy Goat Tavern in West Des Moines, pleaded guilty to harassment and unauthorized placement and use of a GPS device. With the tavern's liquor license up for renewal at Wednesday's city council meeting, McFadden argued that the past was behind him.

"I'm sorry to the public. I'm sorry to my employees. Sorry to the people that hurt the community," McFadden said.

According to the city of West Des Moines, McFadden was found to have been behind on his taxes 18 separate times. But the business owner argued that the council's vote would impact his employees just as much as him.

"Losing the liquor license would certainly break up so many families and the co-working friends that they are," McFadden said.

Ultimately, the three members of the council present for the vote unanimously rejected his request, stripping the tavern of its liquor license on the basis of the applicant lacking good moral character.

"A reasonable person reviewing this, would they determine that Mr. McFadden was of good reputation based upon the evidence that they heard? [City Council] didn't feel that he met that burden and that's why they denied the license," said Richard Scieszinski, City Attorney of West Des Moines.

In a phone interview with Local 5, McFadden's attorney Bill Kutmus said that they are intending to appeal the city council's vote to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

The council's vote only impacts the Grumpy Goat location on Mills Civic Parkway. The location on 50th Street is still approved to sell alcohol, but the potential trouble for McFadden's businesses isn't over just yet.