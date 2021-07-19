Des Moines restaurant only open on weekends due to staffing shortages

“If I don’t have enough people to manage a shift I don’t open," said Paul Rottenberg, co-owner of Centro in downtown Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Don't let the hours on the restaurant's door fool you— some of their hours may not have adequate staffing.

That's what Centro in Des Moines is learning as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Due to lack of staff, the restaurant is only opened on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“If I don’t have enough people to manage a shift I don’t open," said Paul Rottenberg, co-owner of Centro in downtown Des Moines.

Rottenberg, who's been in the hospitality business for 45 years, told Local 5's Lakyn McGee he's never had to close up a restaurant for most of the week.

“We’re only open here at Centro Friday, Saturday, Sunday lunch because those are the only shifts I can staff," he said.

Normally opened seven days a week, Rottenberg said he's been seeing more foot traffic but less staff in every restaurant he partners with.

"Last time we totaled the open positions we had across the Orchestrate Properties it's over 100 positions," Rottenberg said.

According to the Iowa Restaurant Association, 87% of Iowa restaurants have stretched current employee hours to perform more duties while more than 50% are choosing to not operate at full capacity.

As for Rottenberg, he has had to turn multiple customers away due to the lack of servers, and he said he doesn't see this changing any time soon.

“It’s going to take maybe 12 to 18 months for us to see this situation level out,” explained Rottenberg.

Rottenberg said something needs to be done at the state level to make a change.