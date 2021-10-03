Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour coming to 2021 Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair announced Wednesday the group will play the Grandstand on Sunday, August 22.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rock and roll group The Doobie Brothers will close out the last night of the 2021 Iowa State Fair with their 50th Anniversary Tour.

The Northern California band featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, will take to the grandstand Sunday, August 22th at 8 p.m.

Since 1969, the group has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, sold more than 48 million albums and won four GRAMMY® Awards.

The Doobie Brothers last played the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in 2011.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 12 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online or by calling (800) 514-3849.

Prices for the tickets range from $37 to $62.

Over the last several weeks, the Iowa State Fair has made several big concert announcements ahead of the 2021 fair in August.

Iowa State Fair Grandstand concerts from 2020 have been postponed to the following dates: