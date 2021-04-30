What to expect this summer at the Downtown Des Moines Farmers' Market

Fewer vendors, increased spacing and a mask requirement are three of the most notable changes.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Downtown Des Moines Farmers' Market is back Saturday, but with many changes to keep in mind.

To start, there will be fewer vendors and they will be spaced further apart.

"And so what this is going to do for us is it's going to allow us to have about ten feet between each vendor booth space, at least a minimum of ten feet," said Kelly Foss with the Downtown Des Moines Farmers' Market. "And that'll allow the opportunity for customers to walk freely and flow freely throughout the Farmers' Market Space without feeling like they have to get super close to people."

Like every year, the market is outside. But for 2021, you will need to wear a mask. Vendors will be wearing face coverings too.

There will also be several hand sanitizing stations set up.

"UnityPoint Health Des Moines is joining us and then we'll have kind of a centralized health hub where people can get hand sanitizer and a mask, they forget theirs and things like that," Foss said.

Organizers say it's tough to predict how long they will be at half capacity.

"Our hope is that we can evolve into a more normal market, just as soon as possible," Foss said. "I guess, if I had to look at my magic crystal ball ... you know, maybe the first month or two. But yeah, that's just a guess."

A list of vendors can be found online. And it's advised to arrive early, as the market opens at 8 a.m.