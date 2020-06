A video posted to the theme park's Facebook page shows what the "Dragon Slayer" roller coaster will look like.

ALTOONA, Iowa — A hero is stepping up in Adventureland's roller coaster scene next year.

A Facebook post from the Altoona theme park depicts what the "Dragon Slayer" roller coaster experience will be like in 2021.

This coaster will take the place of "The Dragon," which has since been dismantled.

Coming in 2021 - Dragon Slayer! LIKE and SHARE for a chance to get 2 FREE Adventureland tickets! Dragon Slayer - Coming in 2021! Ticket giveaway recipient will be chosen Thursday, June 25th at 2pm! Posted by Adventureland Park on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

The theme park has teased the new addition on Facebook since May.

2021 Posted by Adventureland Park on Tuesday, May 19, 2020