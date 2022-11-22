Dude Perfect to bring 'Panda-monium' to Wells Fargo Arena in 2023

The YouTube sensations will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on July 1, 2023 as part of the 2023 Dude Perfect Panda-Monium Tour.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Get ready for "panda-monium", Des Moines: the sports-comedy group Dude Perfect is coming to town.

The YouTube sensations will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on July 1, 2023 as part of the 2023 Dude Perfect Panda-Monium Tour.

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can't wait to meet you all in person,” said group member Coby Cotton in a press release.

The family-friendly show will feature "laugh-out-loud antics" and "crazy, trick-shot themed battles," according to a press release.

Des Moines is just one of 24 cities where the Dudes will perform, following the success of their 2022 tour.

FOLKS! We’re going back on tour!! The Panda-monium Tour is happening Summer 2023 and we can’t wait to hang with y’all! Sign up for the pre-sale at https://t.co/MNzPWtSp7H to get first access to tickets and enter to win a 4-pack of VIP tickets! 🐼⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jtmGXlmecs — Dude Perfect (@DudePerfect) November 22, 2022

The news comes as the Dude Perfect brand continues to grow.

Recently, the Dudes' 2022 tour was nominated for Pollstar Family Event Tour of the Year. The group has also recently joined Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast and announced a new fan destination and headquarters.

“Dude Perfect’s tours have been such a joy for our team to be a part of,” said Brian Reese, tour producer and Vice President of Project Management for Premier Productions. “Creating a space for families to relax and laugh together, kids to see and meet their heroes… you just can’t beat it, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to build on our success in 2023."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 9 at Hy-VeeTix.com.