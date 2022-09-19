Dustin Lynch's 'Party Mode Tour' coming to Clive in November

CLIVE, Iowa — Country singer Dustin Lynch is coming to Clive.
Lynch announced Monday morning he will be adding three more shows to his "Party Mode Tour," one in including Iowa.
Best known for his country hits “Good Girl” and “Ridin’ Roads”, Lynch will perform at Horizon Events Center on Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept 23 at 10 a.m.
The concert will feature guest Nashville-based King Calaway, who released their debut album “Rivers” in 2019, featuring the single “World For Two”.
