Dustin Lynch's 'Party Mode Tour' coming to Clive in November

The country music singer announced three additional tour dates on Monday, including one in Iowa.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLIVE, Iowa — Country singer Dustin Lynch is coming to Clive.

Lynch announced Monday morning he will be adding three more shows to his "Party Mode Tour," one in including Iowa.

Best known for his country hits “Good Girl” and “Ridin’ Roads”, Lynch will perform at Horizon Events Center on Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept 23 at 10 a.m.

The concert will feature guest Nashville-based King Calaway, who released their debut album “Rivers” in 2019, featuring the single “World For Two”.

Throwing more wood on the fire 🔥 3 new shows on the #PartyModeTour just announced.



Tickets for the newly announced shows are on sale Friday at 10am local:https://t.co/MXLcpZ4Azm pic.twitter.com/7dxUViHk3B — Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) September 19, 2022