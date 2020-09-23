Elton John concert in Des Moines rescheduled to 2022

The iconic musician was supposed to be in Des Moines in June, but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Elton John will be making a stop in Des Moines for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" after all, according to a release from the Iowa Events Center.

The concert is now scheduled for 8 p.m. on March 26, 2022 at Wells Fargo Arena.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

"I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic," the singer and musician said in a video posted to social media. "But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."

The "Rocketman" artist was originally scheduled to perform at Wells Fargo Arena in June. The entire tour was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Tickets are almost sold out. For complete ticketing information, click/tap here.