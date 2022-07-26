x
This was an ESPN anchor's reaction to first pair of Air Jordan kicks

SportsCenter anchor Zubin Mehenti was shocked to receive the gift.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Cincinnati. ESPN is reminding employees of the network's policy to avoid talking about politics after radio talk show host Dan Le Batard criticized President Donald Trump and his recent racist comments and ESPN itself on the air this week. (AP Photo/David Kohl, File)

BRISTOL, Conn. — An ESPN anchor’s reaction to receiving his first pair of Air Jordan sneakers is going viral.

SportsCenter anchor Michael Eaves shared a video of him gifting the new kicks to fellow anchor Zubin Mehenti and his reaction has been viewed more than 182,000 times on Twitter.

“Since I knew you would never pull the trigger yourself – your first pair of Air Jordans,” Eaves tells Mehenti while handing him the shoebox.

His reaction is heartwarming.

“You’ve got to be kidding. I can’t take this,” Mehenti is seen saying several times in the video.

Eaves is insistent that Mehenti keep the gift or they are going to fight (jokingly).

“This is too much,” Mehenti said, even offering payment for them.

“Here is to hoping, they are the wrong size so I don’t have to take it – it’s the exact size,” he said.

Mehenti has been at ESPN since 2011 and anchors various editions of SportsCenter.

