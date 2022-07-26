This was an ESPN anchor's reaction to first pair of Air Jordan kicks

SportsCenter anchor Zubin Mehenti was shocked to receive the gift.

BRISTOL, Conn. — An ESPN anchor’s reaction to receiving his first pair of Air Jordan sneakers is going viral.

SportsCenter anchor Michael Eaves shared a video of him gifting the new kicks to fellow anchor Zubin Mehenti and his reaction has been viewed more than 182,000 times on Twitter.

“Since I knew you would never pull the trigger yourself – your first pair of Air Jordans,” Eaves tells Mehenti while handing him the shoebox.

His reaction is heartwarming.

Breaking news from #SportsCenter.. Zubin Mehenti just got his first pair of Air Jordan’s! @Jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/uBEg3xE9AQ — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) July 24, 2022

“You’ve got to be kidding. I can’t take this,” Mehenti is seen saying several times in the video.

Eaves is insistent that Mehenti keep the gift or they are going to fight (jokingly).

“This is too much,” Mehenti said, even offering payment for them.

“Here is to hoping, they are the wrong size so I don’t have to take it – it’s the exact size,” he said.

Mehenti has been at ESPN since 2011 and anchors various editions of SportsCenter.

