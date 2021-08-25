Lace up your running shoes: DAM to DSM is back

The tradition of running from Saylorville Dam to downtown Des Moines dates back more than 40 years.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The DAM to DSM 20-kilometer is back this Saturday.

Organizers said COVID-19 precautions are on the front of their minds.

"For our 2021 event, we put a lot of precautions in place, we limited the total number of people to 3,500," said race organizer Michael Zimmerman. "As opposed to the 5,000 we had in the starting line in 2019 and the 10,000 that they've had previously for the DAM to DSM."

This year's race will also have a rolling start time. Masks will be required on shuttle buses but not during the event.