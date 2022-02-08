Ankeny Summerfest changing locations in 2022

The Ankeny Area Chamber of Commerce announced the move Tuesday, along with the theme for this year's Summerfest.

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny Summerfest, the city's largest event, is moving locations in 2022. The festival will be held at The District at Prairie Trail instead of Prairie Ridge Middle School.

Summerfest has been held at the middle school since 2006, but organizers said the move will allow them to take advantage of amenities available at The District including parking, an outdoor power grid and lighting.

"Moving Ankeny Summerfest to The District at Prairie Trail ensures that the Chamber can continue to follow its mission in supporting and enhancing the growth of small business in all of Ankeny," said Melisa Cox, president and CEO of the Ankeny Area Chamber of Commerce. "The move is great for the whole city as the facilities, parking and amenities of The District will make a day at Ankeny Summerfest even more enjoyable for years to come!"

Summerfest will take place from July 8-10 and families can expect all of the staples from a carnival and live music to the Grand Parade and Cardboard Boat Regatta.

The theme for the 2022 festival is "DinoSoar into Ankeny!"

The chamber of commerce said site maps and amenities will be released in the coming weeks at ankeny.org.