x
COVID 'uncertainty' postpones 515 Alive Music Festival

A Facebook post from the festival's page says the festival "is still very much ALIVE and we are ecstatic to reunite with the 515 Alive family in 2022."
Credit: 515 Alive Music Festival

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another one of the metro's biggest music festivals isn't taking a chance on COVID-19 this summer. 

515 Alive Music Festival announced Monday it will be postponed to August 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Organizing events of this size and nature takes months of proper planning, and with the uncertainty surrounding COVID regulations we felt that it was simply too turbulent to bring to fruition," says a Facebook post from the festival. "It’s always our top priority to throw the absolute best festival we can for our fans and rushing into planning wouldn't produce the results you all deserve."

Planning for the 2022 festival is already underway, according to the post. More information on next year's event will be announced this fall.

Posted by 515 Alive Music Festival on Monday, June 7, 2021

