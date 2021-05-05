Organizers say 80/35 Music Festival will be back for 2022, announce 1-day festival for September

Organizers are planning a new, one-day festival this fall. On Sept. 4, the Riverview Music Festival will be taking place on Des Moines' north side.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Organizers have assured Local 5 80/35 will be back in 2022.

"80/35 is one of those crown jewel events in the larger scene in the city of Des Moines,” Jerry Lorenson said.

Lorenson, a local performer, said while disappointed, news 80/35 was canceled didn't shock him.

"I don't think any musician is surprised anymore and anyone in the performing arts industry is surprised when things get canceled at this point,” Lorenson said.

Lorenson has played twice at the 80/35 music festival.

"It's something that every artist wants to do and sort of check off of their list,” Lorenson said.

The decision to cancel the festival for the year was actually made last fall, when COVID cases were soaring in Iowa and hospitals were completely overwhelmed.

"These decisions were made before vaccination rates were at 50%,” said Kuuku Saah, chair of the Des Moines Music Coalition. “We have to lock in contracts and sign contracts for artists way, way before the festival."

Organizers are planning a new, one-day festival this fall.

On Sept. 4, the Riverview Music Festival will be taking place on Des Moines' north side.