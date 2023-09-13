'Let's have some fun': Adam Sandler coming to Des Moines

The music-filled night of laughs is for mature audiences only, meaning anyone under 16 years old won't be able to attend. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 15.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Adam Sandler is hitting the road again with the "I Missed You Tour", bringing comedic prowess and goofy songs to Wells Fargo Arena for one night in November.

Best known for hit comedy movies like "Happy Gilmore", "Grown Ups" and "50 First Dates" as well as a four-year stint on "Saturday Night Live!", Sandler will bring some of his well-known humor and silly tunes to life in Des Moines.

Here's what you need to know:

When: Monday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

The music-filled night of laughs is for mature audiences only, meaning anyone under 16 years old won't be able to attend.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Sept. 15. Click here for more information and Wells Fargo Arena event policies.

"Let's have some fun," Sandler shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here are the other Midwest stops on the tour: