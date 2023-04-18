Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa to host 'Bowl for Kids' Sake'

The organization will celebrate 30 years of its signature fundraiser at Val Lanes, Spare Time and Great Escape in the Des Moines metro.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa (BBBSCI) is asking community members to "Bowl For Kids' Sake" this April.

Bowl for Kids' Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters' signature fundraiser. This year, BBBSCI is celebrating 30 years of Bowl For Kids' Sake.

BBBSCI will host the event at bowling centers throughout Des Moines, including Val Lanes, Spare Time and Great Escape.

To participate, bowlers are asked to form a team and create a fundraising goal. Each bowler is asked to raise at least $150

All money raised will go towards supporting kids served by BBBSCI.

After a team reaches its fundraising goal, it can choose the bowling session that works best and join other supporters for two hours of free bowling, pizza and more.