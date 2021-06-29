Here's where you can shoot off fireworks for Independence Day 2021

Catch 4th of July fireworks across the metro area—or set off your own in some central Iowa cities.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Independence Day is nearly here, and that means there will be tons of events for you and your family to enjoy in central Iowa.

Below you'll find a list of cities in the metro with what events they have scheduled for the holiday as well as their laws on shooting off fireworks.

There are two seasons when Iowans can shoot off their pyrotechnic displays. The first is from June 1 through July 8 and the other is from December 10 through January 3.

Remember—each city has different laws on whether or not fireworks can be used and when. Always check with your city before setting off your own displays.

Altoona

Events

The City of Altoona doesn't have any events listed on its calendar. However, Prairie Meadows Casino, Racetrack & Hotel and Adventureland Park will both have their own displays.

Prairie Meadows will shoot off fireworks at dusk on July 3. Adventureland will have its own display starting at 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

Can I shoot off fireworks?

No, but you can purchase fireworks within city limits. Only those with licenses to shoot off fireworks, like Prairie Meadows or Adventureland, are allowed to do so.

Ames

Events

Fireworks will be launched from the fields east of Jack Trice Stadium after dusk (around 10 p.m.) on July 3.

Downtown Ames' 4th of July Parade is July 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can watch from the street or from the Octagon Center for the Arts Community Gallery, which will open at 9:30 a.m.

Can I shoot off fireworks?

No, fireworks are prohibited year round in Ames.

Ankeny

Events

Hosted by Ankeny SummerFest and Ankeny Area Chamber of Commerce, residents can celebrate the 4th at the Celebrate Ankeny event on July 10. The fun starts at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 11:45.

Can I shoot off fireworks?

Yes, during a limited time frame. The city's website says the use of fireworks is limited to July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. This includes the use of first and second-class consumer fireworks only.

Take a look at Ankeny's fireworks laws by clicking/tapping this link or by watching the video below.

Boone

Events

The City of Boone doesn't have any events listed on its calendar, but the Boone Speedway does have a fireworks display scheduled for July 4th for its "Eve of Destruction."

Hot Laps start at 7:30 that night "with racing and carnage to follow!"

Eve of Destruction this Sunday! 7:30 Hot Laps with racing and carnage to follow! Posted by Boone Speedway on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Can I shoot off fireworks?

Boone's fireworks ordinance says fireworks for Independence Day can be shot off between 12 p.m. July 3 and 11 p.m. July 4. Only consumer fireworks may be used on private property that is owned by the person using the fireworks or with the consent of an owner.

More information on Boone's ordinance can be found on page 126 of the Code of Ordinances.

Clive

Events

The City of Clive didn't have any events listed on its website or on its Facebook page.

Can I shoot off fireworks?

No—the city posted to its Facebook page on June 22 reminding residents, "If it flies or explodes, it's illegal for use in Clive."

However, novelty items like sparklers are OK to use.

Fireworks Reminder - If it flies or explodes, it's illegal for use in Clive. Keep yourself, your loved ones, and your... Posted by City of Clive on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Des Moines

Events

The Iowa Cubs will have fireworks after their game against the St. Paul Saints on July 6 at Principal Park.

The Goodguys 30th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals will take place at the Iowa State Fairgrounds July 2-4 with a fireworks show July 3.

Can I shoot off fireworks?

No, fireworks are prohibited year-round in Des Moines.

Grimes

Events

Grimes' "Home Base Iowa" fireworks show is on July 4 at Grimes Sports Complex. According to the event page, the show is scheduled for 10 p.m. but that time is subject to change, so check the page for updates.

The city asks participants to abide by social distancing guidelines and consider watching from their cars or homes.

Can I shoot off fireworks?

Yes, during a limited time frame. Fireworks are allowed July 1-3 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. That time frame extends on July 4 with fireworks allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Nevada

Events

The Nevada Fire Station will serve breakfast from 7-11 a.m. on July 4. The festivities continue throughout the day with a parade at 1 p.m. and fireworks show at dusk.

Find the full details on the city's Facebook page.

Can I shoot off fireworks?

Yes, during a limited time frame. Fireworks are allowed July 1-3 from 6-10 p.m. That time frame extends on July 4 with fireworks allowed from noon to 11 p.m.

Norwalk

Events

Norwalk's Independence Day celebrations kick off July 3 with a parade starting at Norwalk High School at 10 a.m. and a "Party in City Park" from 11:30-3. The party is free to attend and will have live music, a beer garden, yard games, bingo, street vendors and food trucks.

The festivities continue July 4 with breakfast at the Norwalk Fire Station from 7 to 10 a.m. Fireworks can be viewed at McAninch Park and throughout Norwalk at dusk.

Can I shoot off fireworks?

Yes, during a limited time frame. Fireworks are allowed from June 29 through July 8 from 4-10 p.m.

Pleasant Hill

Events

Pleasant Hill is starting the celebration early with a virtual 5k that's open from June 26 to July 4.

The neighborhood auto parade is on July 4 from 10 a.m. to noon, and the house decorating contest will also be judged on the 4th.

Pleasant Hill's fireworks show is back this year at 9:15 p.m. on the 4th. However, there will not be a viewing party so the city recommends watching from your backyard or a secluded spot near College Park High School.

Find more information about all of Pleasant Hill's festivities here.

Can I shoot off fireworks?

No, fireworks are prohibited year-round in Pleasant Hill.

Slater

Events

The City of Slater has a jam-packed Independence Day weekend schedule.

The events start early with a 5k at 6:15 a.m. on July 3, followed by a pancake breakfast. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the carnival begins at 11 a.m. Catch the fireworks display at Grimm Park at 10 p.m.

Visit the city's website for the full list of events.

Can I shoot off fireworks?

Yes, during a limited time frame. Fireworks are allowed from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 1-8. That time frame extends on July 4 with fireworks allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Urbandale

Events

The City of Urbandale is getting a head start on the long weekend with the carnival beginning July 2 at 3 p.m. and running through 11 p.m. July 4.

Saturday's activities include a 5k run, kids events, car show and parade.

Fireworks will be shot off from the west side of Walker Johnston Park at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Find the full weekend schedule and additional details here.

Can I shoot off fireworks?

No, fireworks are prohibited year-round in Urbandale.

Waukee

Events

Waukee's 4th of July celebration is expanding to three days, July 2-4.

The carnival kicks off at noon July 2 with activities for all ages.

The parade is at 10:30 a.m. July 3 and will follow a new route this year.

The weekend culminates with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. July 4, but there are plenty of other activities in between. Find the full schedule on the city's website.

Can I shoot off fireworks?

Yes, during a limited time frame. Fireworks are allowed July 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

West Des Moines

Events

The city's annual parade is on July 3 at 6:30 p.m. The parade has a different route this year due to construction on Vine St.

On July 4, the city will have a free community band concert at the West Des Moines City Hall Back Patio at 8 p.m. At dusk, there will be a fireworks display at the city/school campus. Spectators are allowed and parking lots will open at 7:30 p.m.

There will not be a fireworks display at Raccoon River Park.

Can I shoot off fireworks?

No, fireworks are prohibited year-round in West Des Moines.

Windsor Heights

Events

Windsor Heights will hold its parade on July 3 from 4-6 p.m. The parade will start at 70th & Willshire and end at Colby Park with live music and food trucks.

The city will set off fireworks at 9:40 p.m.

Can I shoot off fireworks?