Count the Kicks hosting 2021 fundraiser titled 'Every Woman Counts'

Through support and awareness, Count the Kicks continues to expand and save lives.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Count the Kicks’ biggest fundraiser of the year is happening Tuesday at noon.

The event is virtual, but the message is powerful: "Every Woman Counts."

Tickets are available until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Despite the pandemic, preliminary 2020 numbers are showing to be positive with the number of babies being saved following the program.

Count the Kicks continues to expand, tracking fetal movements in the third trimester to states across the country and recently starting the mission in Alabama. The state has some of the worst numbers nationwide for stillbirths.