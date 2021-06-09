Join Des Moines Performing Arts, Local 5 for Cy-Hawk tailgating this Saturday

Two Jumbotron TVs will broadcast the game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. The event opens up to the public at 11 a.m. to start pregaming. All ages are welcome!

DES MOINES, Iowa — The annual Cy-Hawk game is back after a one-year hiatus, and needless to say, everyone is excited about it.

That's why Local 5 is teaming up with Des Moines Performing Arts to hold Touchdown Tailgate this Saturday for fans in the Des Moines metro who are unable to make the trek up to Ames.

Two Jumbotron TVs will broadcast the game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Local 5. The event opens up to the public at 11 a.m. to start pregaming with local food trucks and beer.

The best part? Free admission! All ages are welcome to the event.

"I think a little healthy rivalry helps everyone out and Cowles Commons is kind of a town square for Downtown Des Moines," said Jonathan Brendemuehl with DMPA. "And we want to welcome everybody down there to enjoy the fountain and enjoy the game on two big screens and have some fun, enjoy some beer and some good food."

Local 5 is asking you to help us give back to the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) by bringing non-perishable food items, specifically low-sugar cereal, peanut butter and canned fruit in its own juices.

Two donation barrels will be set up—one for Cyclone fans and the other for Hawkeye fans—to see who brings the most donations. You can also donate online: Cyclone fans donate here, Hawkeye fans donate here.

Of course, it wouldn't be tailgating without bags, or as some call it, cornhole. Boards will be set up for fans to play for pride.