DAFESTA brings together African youth to celebrate music, art in Iowa

The cultural extravaganza runs from 5 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 22 at the Prairie Meadows Casino and Racetrack.

ALTOONA, Iowa — The Des Moines African Youth festival awards, also called DAFESTA, will honor some of Iowa's most promising youngsters on Saturday, July 22.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to midnight at the Prairie Meadows Casino and Racetrack, located at 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.

According to DAFESTA's website, the night aims to share African cultures and heritage to the Des Moines metro via music, food, costumes and plenty of support for young artists.

Musicians performing include King Willie, Chidboy, Mr. Nobody, Freddy Boy, Ray Chris, Bin Justin, Juma Star and Dogo Harmo. Models from across the country will showcase cultural clothing, and two dance groups will also join the mix: Club Inyange and Lonyondo Group.

A full lineup of performers, including the junior talent attending, is available here.

While the festival focuses on African youth, organizers want everyone to come out and enjoy the fun.

"This is important because this platform promotes the rich African culture and heritage among Africans and other races in the United States. This will ensure unity amidst cultural diversity and will help to curb all forms of tribalism or racism in Greater Des Moines and around this great country," DAFESTA's website reads.