Father's Day 2021: Brunches, free fishing and car shows in the metro this weekend

From car shows to brunch to fishing, the Des Moines metro has a lot to offer dads this Father's Day.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday is Father's Day. Do you have plans to celebrate all things dads?

Don't worry, there are several events in the Des Moines metro scheduled for this weekend that can entertain not just your dad, but the entire family.

Local 5 did the research so you don't have to.

Ankeny

We all know dads are the only ones who can make socks and sandals look cool. That's why the Grumpy Goat Tavern is offering free Bloody Marys for dads on Sunday.

The Facebook event says the offer starts around 5 p.m.

Des Moines

This local restaurant is holding its first-ever car show for Father's Day 2021. According to the Facebook event, registration for Sambetti's Father's Day Car Show will start at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Registration is $20 and comes with five drink tickets. There are food specials totaling $10 a plate and kids eat free with each adult meal.

Awards will be held at 2:00 p.m.

The City of Des Moines invites dads to make a splash this Father's Day by visiting any pool or aquatic center for free.

Dads can get in for free with paid youth admission to all pools and aquatic centers on Sunday.

Locations:

Ashworth Pool: 101 SW 45th Street

Birdland Pool: 300 Holcomb Avenue

Nahas Aquatic Center: 1101 Porter Avenue

Northwest Aquatic Center: 4915 Madison Avenue

Teachout Aquatic Center: 2601 Hubbell Avenue

More information on Des Moines pools can be found by clicking/tapping here.

This car show will be on Friday in Des Moines. Organizers are searching for people to bring their classic or sports cars for residents of Genesis Senior Living Center to see.

The Facebook invite requests volunteers to contact Activity Director Lupita at 515-285-3070 to make arrangements.

How about something sweet for your dad this Father's Day?

ChaCha's Confections has you covered Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until they sell out.

They're offering pies and cheesecakes at the popup, and advise folks to come early for the best selection.

Here's a look at prices:

Whole pie's $25

Half pie's $13

Slices $5

Whole Cheesecakes $ 30

Cheesecake Slices $6

If going to the pool isn't your dad's favorite thing, take him to see a little bit of nature at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, dads can visit the garden for free.

Johnston

Tell your dad he's a great catch by taking him fishing in Johnston at Terra Lake.

The City of Johnson wants to give this opportunity for dads and other father figures at the First Catch Center Sunday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m.

First-time fisher? Don't worry, you'll learn some tips and tricks for beginner fishing. Limited equipment will be available upon request.

West Des Moines

The car show will be held from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at Lutheran Church of Hope. It's free to attend, but registration for the car show is $25.

A special Father's Day brunch will be held at Gilroy's from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is offering a $24.99 All You Care to Eat Father's Day Brunch served family-style.

Bottomless Bloody Marys, mimosas and screwdrivers will also be offered for $14.99. Kids 7-12 years old eat for $9.99, but kids under six eat for free.