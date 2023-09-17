Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival 2023 | Time, location, parking

If it's cultural performances, craft booths and plenty of tasty food you want, you're in luck: Iowa's only two-day Latino Heritage Festival is back in town.

DES MOINES, Iowa — National Hispanic Heritage month has kicked off, and Des Moines is celebrating with its annual Latino Heritage Festival downtown.

"This year, our theme is 'Esencia Latina', Latin Essence. So it's about a culture that's rich in heritage, flavor, sounds, music, energy," Enrique Peña, agency director for IMC Conexiones told Local 5 on Aug. 31, 2023.

If you want see that essence for yourself, here's what you need to know.

When is the Latino Heritage Festival?

Saturday, Sept. 23: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where is the festival located?

The festival will take place in Western Gateway Park located at 1330 Grand Ave., just east of the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

What is there to do?

Saturday, Sept. 23

10 a.m.: TBD

11 a.m.: Escaramuza infantiles

11:15 a.m.: Salvadorian Folkloric

12 p.m.: Aztec dancers

1 p.m.: Introductions, sponsors

1:45 p.m.: Son Peruchos

3:15 p.m.: Estrellas de Jalisco

4 p.m.: Parranderos

5:45 p.m.: Colombian Dance Crew

6:30 p.m.: El Laberinto del Coco

8 p.m.: J ó venes Embajadores

venes Embajadores 8:45 p.m.: Sonora Dinamita



Sunday, Sept. 24

10 a.m.: J ó venes Embajadores

venes Embajadores 11:30 a.m.: Esencia Añeja

12:45 p.m.: Colombian Dance Crew

1:15 p.m.: Selekto Show

3:15 p.m.: TBD

4 p.m.: Grupo 515

If all that entertainment makes you hungry, there's more than 25 food vendors stationed throughout Western Gateway Park to try out. Click here for a full list of vendors.

There's also children-centric activities to check out for those bringing their families along to the festival, as well as artist displays and craft vendors.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are $5 for adults and free for kids under 12 years old. You can buy yours at the door.

Where can I park?

Parking is free if you use the Nationwide ramp located at 1100 Walnut Street in Des Moines. If that's full, there's plenty of street parking downtown to choose from, though you'll have to pay for meters on Saturdays. Parking anywhere downtown is free on Sundays.

If you prefer public transport, Des Moines' free D-Line Shuttle runs in a loop from the Iowa State Capitol to Western Gateway Park. The shuttle is available starting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

What will the weather be like?

A shift in the upper-level pattern could bring a few days with higher rain chances to the metro, likely cooling Des Moines off for the weekend. The best chance for rain will likely be Saturday night.