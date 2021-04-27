Free tickets for Dew Tour 2021 available now

The annual summer Dew Tour will be hosted in Des Moines this year from May 20-23. The event is free and tickets are available online.

Free tickets for the 2021 Dew Tour at the Lauridsen Skatepark in Des Moines are now available for free online.

The May 20-23 skateboard competition is the first U.S.-based Olympic qualifying event for skateboarding, which will make its debut at the 2020 Tokoyo Olympics this summer.

The Olympic Games were rescheduled to July 23-Aug. 8, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dew Tour has always been free to the public, but due to the pandemic, tickets are only being offered online. There will be dedicated sessions/time slots per day for entry, and only one ticket can be reserved per day for one person.

Those without their ticket will not be allowed to enter the venue.

The Dew Tour says reserving free tickets will allow fans onto the public skate courses as well as to first come, first served sectioned viewing areas along the grassy bank. Those areas will be separated into six-person pods.

Fans will also have access to the Dew Tour Experience, "a festival-style area that will be spread out throughout 2nd Avenue between Center Street and School Street in Des Moines."