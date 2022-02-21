Pizzeria 'raising some dough' for Varsity Cinema renovations

Des Moines Film is remodeling the iconic theater, which shut down in 2018.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Varsity Cinema is set to reopen in the Drake neighborhood, but with the iconic theater still in need of donations, Dough Co. Pizza is stepping in to help.

The pizzeria is hosting a fundraiser Monday with 20% of proceeds going to Des Moines Film for renovations.

If you visit in person, mention The Varsity when you order, or use code VARSITY when you check out online.

The theater has raised a bit more than $2 million of its $3 million goal so far.

If you are interested in donating directly, you can do so here.

Today is the day! Anyone who orders some Dough Co. and says it's for Dine n Donate will have 20% of the proceeds go to... Posted by Dough Co. Pizza on Monday, February 21, 2022