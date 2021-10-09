Firefighters, supporters to march 21 miles for 20th anniversary of 9/11

This year's march begins at 9:11 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Park in Waukee and ends at the Iowa State Capitol.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa firefighters and supporters will march 21 miles to the Iowa State Capitol Saturday to honor the hundreds of first responders who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks.

The group will stop at seven firehouses and the Glendale Cemetery along their "walking 21 gun salute."

Community members can bring American flags and join the group at any point in the march.

The walk begins at 9:11 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Park in Waukee. There is no cost to participate, but organizers ask anyone planning to attend to register here.