First Latino Film Festival in Des Moines scheduled for June 18-20

The Latino Center of Iowa said they have three goals for the event this summer.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' first Latino film festival this summer after COVID-19 forced the event to be put on hold from spring 2020.

The Latino Center of Iowa, in partnership with the Chicago Latino Film Festival, will bring the first Latino Film Festival to Des Moines on June 18-20.

According to their website, four films from Latin America and Spain and the work of local filmmakers will be featured at the festival. The festival will be free to all attendees at Riverview Park.

Organizers anticipate 600+ attendees over the 3-day event.

Organizers have three goals for the festival:

Provide access to Latino films that can't be found in theaters Support Latino filmmakers Connect Iowans to Latino culture that can't be found in mainstream media