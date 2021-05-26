Florida Georgia Line coming to Wells Fargo Arena October 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — Country duo Florida Georgia Line is coming to Des Moines this fall for their "I Love My Country Tour."
The band is set to perform at the Wells Fargo Arena on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. along with special guests Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin.
Tickets for the concert go on sale on June 4 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $39.50 to $129.50.
“Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage,” shared FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. “We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let's make some new memories!”
► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube