'Get Your Rear in Gear' 5k aims to raise money for colon cancer research

The Colon Cancer Coalition is hosting a 5k this weekend for colon cancer awareness and research, so it's time to "Get Your Rear in Gear".

Participants can walk through a giant inflatable colon, cheer on kids who are participating in the fun run and support those going through colon cancer.

Here's what you need to know:

Where: 2500 Grand Avenue in West Des Moines, Iowa

2500 Grand Avenue in West Des Moines, Iowa When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2023

Registration is $35 for adults, $15 for those under 18, $10 for those 10 or younger, $25 for those participating virtually and free for colon cancer survivors.

Money raised covers colon cancer screenings in Des Moines.