'Get Your Rear in Gear' 5k aims to raise money for colon cancer research

The Colon Cancer Coalition is hosting a 5k this weekend for colon cancer awareness and research, so it's time to "Get Your Rear in Gear".
Participants can walk through a giant inflatable colon, cheer on kids who are participating in the fun run and support those going through colon cancer.
Here's what you need to know:
- Where: 2500 Grand Avenue in West Des Moines, Iowa
- When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2023
Registration is $35 for adults, $15 for those under 18, $10 for those 10 or younger, $25 for those participating virtually and free for colon cancer survivors.
Money raised covers colon cancer screenings in Des Moines.
For more information, including a map of where the run/walk will take place, click here.
