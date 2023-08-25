x
Events

'Get Your Rear in Gear' 5k aims to raise money for colon cancer research

The Colon Cancer Coalition is hosting a 5k this weekend for colon cancer awareness and research, so it's time to "Get Your Rear in Gear".
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Participants can walk through a giant inflatable colon, cheer on kids who are participating in the fun run and support those going through colon cancer. 

Here's what you need to know:

  • Where: 2500 Grand Avenue in West Des Moines, Iowa
  • When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2023 

Registration is $35 for adults, $15 for those under 18, $10 for those 10 or younger, $25 for those participating virtually and free for colon cancer survivors. 

Money raised covers colon cancer screenings in Des Moines. 

For more information, including a map of where the run/walk will take place, click here.

