Bringing back glamour shots for a great cause

Sign up for a socially distanced glamourous photoshoot at www.invictusmediadsm.com

When the owner of Trixie's Salon, Tricia Rivas, posted a throwback Glamour Shot on social media, instantly there was a response that these classic photos needed a refresh.

Local businesses immediately jumped on board to create a socially distanced Glamour Shots photoshoot with proceeds benefiting Anawim Housing. So get the hairspray and shoulder pads ready, because on February 5th at Invictus Media, downtown Des Moines, there will be a throwback photography session taking place. Go to www.invictusmediadsm.com to sign up for one of the remaining spots.

"We're going to have hair, makeup we'll have a DJ playing awesome 80's and 90's jams… it's going to be fantastic," the Riverbend Collective photographer Kayse Hyler excitedly states. "It's just fun and something to do that kind of takes your mind off of everything that's going on right now."

Get ready to have fun, be free, and relive your ridiculous outrageous self.