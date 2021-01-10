LIST: Halloween, Beggars' Night events in the Des Moines metro for 2021

Health officials discouraged going all-in for spooky season last year, but CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said trick-or-treating outside is safe for kids this year.

It's the second fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that's not stopping the fun and spooky festivities for Halloween and Beggars' Night this year.

While health officials discouraged going all-in for spooky season last year, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said trick-or-treating outside is safe for kids this year.

People should still avoid large gatherings and stay in smaller groups while out and about, she added.

Walensky's remarks came shortly before Pfizer submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration to support its COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

According to the State Historical Society of Iowa, the Des Moines metro tradition of Beggars' Night dates back to 1938. During the 1930s, there was a high volume of mischief and vandalism reported each year, especially on Halloween night.

Some people became concerned for the safety and well-being of their children who would typically go trick-or-treating on that same night. To help reduce this fear, the City of Des Moines created Beggars’ Night.

By having the favorite Halloween fun just one night earlier, police were able to focus more readily on stopping petty crime and reducing the high amount of vandalism.

Within just a few years, the rate of criminal mischief or vandalism on Halloween night dropped substantially, but Beggars’ Night lived on.

Now, over 80 years later, the City of Des Moines and the surrounding communities still recognize Beggars’ Night as October 30.

Here's what central Iowa cities have scheduled for trick-or-treating this year:

Altoona

Altoona residents have two opportunities to fill their goody bags this year.

The first will be Altoona's Business Trick or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Civic Plaza.

The other chance will be at the Outlets of Des Moines on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Families with kids under 12 are encouraged to come in costume to collect goodies throughout the mall.

All kids must be accompanied by an adult. Each participating child is asked to bring personal hygiene items and/or canned foods to donate to the Caring Hands Outreach Center.

Ames

The official night for trick-or-treating in Ames will be on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Those wanting to trick-or-treat in downtown Ames can do so on Friday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Ankeny

Beggars' Night in Ankeny is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Bondurant

Beggars' Night in Bondurant is scheduled for Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Clive

Beggars' Night in Clive is Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

The Clive Public Library is hosting a Halloween Hop costume and dance party on Oct. 28 from 6:15-7 p.m. The event is free but registration is required.

Des Moines

Beggars' Night in Des Moines is scheduled for Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Indianola

Beggars' Night in Indianola is scheduled for Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. There are also other spooky events scheduled for the entire month.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, kids in grades 6-12 can attend a murder mystery party from 6-8 p.m. at the Indianola Public Library.

Don't worry, adults will be able to have their own party as well! The 18+ murder mystery party will be on Oct. 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. That will also be at the public library.

More Halloween events and parties can be found on the City of Indianola's calendar by clicking/tapping here.

Johnston

Johnston will host Beggars' Night on Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

The city asks residents to make sure their paths to their doors are clear of debris or plants that could impair walking. It also asks for folks to keep pets inside and to not give any homemade or unwrapped treats out.

Newton

Newton's Beggars' Night is Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Norwalk

Norwalk's Beggars' Night is Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Families with kids in preschool to 5th grade can pick up trick-or-treat bags, glow sticks, on Oct. 30 from 5-6 p.m. at the fire station. Drive through the south side of bay one and two to grab your goodies.

Ottumwa

The annual Halloween dance at Ottumwa Community Children's Playhouse is Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

The cost is $5 per kid and parents get in for free.

Pleasant Hill

The city is hosting its annual Trick or Treat Around the Lake on Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Copper Creek Lake Park.

Urbandale

Beggars' Night in Urbandale is Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

The Urbandale Police Department's Trunk or Treat is Oct. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Waukee

Beggars' Night in Waukee is Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

West Des Moines

Beggars' Night in West Des Moines is Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

The West Des Moines RecPlex will have family-friendly games and crafts at Halloween Hullabaloo from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Tickets are $8 for kids ages 2-11 and $10 for ages 12 and up. Register in advance here.

Windsor Heights

Beggars' Night in Windsor Heights is Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Windsor Heights Lutheran Church is hosting its second Trunk or Treat on Oct. 24 from 3:30-5 p.m.

Winterset

Beggars' Night in Winterset is Oct. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Winterset Public Library is hosting a pumpkin carving bash on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. The event is for adults but kids are also welcome.