Race times, course routes, road closures for this weekend's IMT Des Moines Marathon

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 20th annual IMT Des Moines Marathon is here, meaning lots of races to see and lots of runners out on the roads this weekend.
Around 5,600 athletes will be running this year. According to organizers, the youngest racer is one year old and the oldest is 82. Runners from 42 states and eight countries will be in Des Moines for the weekend.
Find the schedule of events, road closures and suggested detours below.
Saturday, Oct. 16
MercyOne 5-Mile Run & 1-Mile Walk
This race starts at 8 a.m. at Principal Park. That address is 1 Line Drive, Des Moines, IA 50309.
Click/tap here for the 5-mile course description.
Click/tap here for the 1-mile course description.
MercyOne Children's Hospital Kids Run
This race starts at 9:30 a.m. at Principal Park.
The route will be the same as the MercyOne 1-Mile Walk.
Sunday, Oct. 17
IMT Des Moines Marathon & Half Marathon
These races will both start at 8 a.m. at 300 Court Ave. Click/tap here for the full marathon course description and here for the half marathon.
The first map below shows the course for the full marathon and the second shows the half marathon course.
Bankers Trust Marathon Relay
This race will start at 8 a.m. at 300 Court Ave. Click/tap here for the course description.
Principal 5K Road Race
This race will start at 8:30 a.m. at 300 Court Ave. Click/tap here for the course description.
Road closures and suggested traffic reroutes
Southbound traffic for Fleur from Grand Avenue
Fleur Drive southbound connector from Grand Avenue will close from 8 to 9 a.m.
Suggested detour:
- East on Ingersoll Avenue/High Street to 9th Street.
- South on 9th Street Viaduct over MLK Jr PKWY and continue on SW 9th Street.
- West on Park Avenue to Fleur Drive.
Northbound traffic for Indianola Avenue/SE 1st - west
Suggested detour:
- West on Indianola Road to SW 7th Street.
- North on SW 7th St to Tuttle.
- West on Tuttle to SW 8th St Viaduct.
- North on SW 8th St Viaduct over MLK JR PKWY into the downtown business district.
Northbound traffic for Indianola Avenue/SE 1st - east
Suggested detour:
- North on SE 1st Street to Scott Avenue.
- North on SE 4th Street or SE 6th Street to MLK Jr Pkwy.
Eastbound traffic for Grand Avenue & Ingersoll Avenue
Suggested detour:
- I-235 eastbound entrance ramp at 56th Street, 42nd Street, 31st Street.
Westbound traffic for Grand Avenue & Ingersoll Avenue
Suggested detour:
- I-235 westbound entrance ramp at 56th Street, 42nd Street, 31st Street.
Westbound traffic for MLK Jr Pkwy north Downtown Business District
Suggested detour:
- North on 7th or 8th Street to Mulberry Street
- Westbound on Mulberry to 9th Street viaduct south over MLK Jr Pkwy.
WATCH: Local 5 Forecast for the 2021 IMT Des Moines Marathon