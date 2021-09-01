Race times, course routes, road closures for this weekend's IMT Des Moines Marathon

The 20th IMT Des Moines Marathon kicked off on Thursday with some virtual races. The first in-person race is scheduled for Saturday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 20th annual IMT Des Moines Marathon is here, meaning lots of races to see and lots of runners out on the roads this weekend.

Around 5,600 athletes will be running this year. According to organizers, the youngest racer is one year old and the oldest is 82. Runners from 42 states and eight countries will be in Des Moines for the weekend.

Find the schedule of events, road closures and suggested detours below.

Saturday, Oct. 16

MercyOne 5-Mile Run & 1-Mile Walk

This race starts at 8 a.m. at Principal Park. That address is 1 Line Drive, Des Moines, IA 50309.

Click/tap here for the 5-mile course description.

Click/tap here for the 1-mile course description.

MercyOne Children's Hospital Kids Run

This race starts at 9:30 a.m. at Principal Park.

The route will be the same as the MercyOne 1-Mile Walk.

Sunday, Oct. 17

IMT Des Moines Marathon & Half Marathon

These races will both start at 8 a.m. at 300 Court Ave. Click/tap here for the full marathon course description and here for the half marathon.

The first map below shows the course for the full marathon and the second shows the half marathon course.

Bankers Trust Marathon Relay

This race will start at 8 a.m. at 300 Court Ave. Click/tap here for the course description.

Principal 5K Road Race

This race will start at 8:30 a.m. at 300 Court Ave. Click/tap here for the course description.

Road closures and suggested traffic reroutes

Southbound traffic for Fleur from Grand Avenue

Fleur Drive southbound connector from Grand Avenue will close from 8 to 9 a.m.

Suggested detour:

East on Ingersoll Avenue/High Street to 9th Street.

South on 9th Street Viaduct over MLK Jr PKWY and continue on SW 9th Street.

West on Park Avenue to Fleur Drive.

Northbound traffic for Indianola Avenue/SE 1st - west

Suggested detour:

West on Indianola Road to SW 7th Street.

North on SW 7th St to Tuttle.

West on Tuttle to SW 8th St Viaduct.

North on SW 8th St Viaduct over MLK JR PKWY into the downtown business district.

Northbound traffic for Indianola Avenue/SE 1st - east

Suggested detour:

North on SE 1st Street to Scott Avenue.

North on SE 4th Street or SE 6th Street to MLK Jr Pkwy.

Eastbound traffic for Grand Avenue & Ingersoll Avenue

Suggested detour:

I-235 eastbound entrance ramp at 56th Street, 42nd Street, 31st Street.

Westbound traffic for Grand Avenue & Ingersoll Avenue

Suggested detour:

I-235 westbound entrance ramp at 56th Street, 42nd Street, 31st Street.

Westbound traffic for MLK Jr Pkwy north Downtown Business District

Suggested detour:

North on 7th or 8th Street to Mulberry Street

Westbound on Mulberry to 9th Street viaduct south over MLK Jr Pkwy.