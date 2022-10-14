IMT Des Moines Marathon | Race times, course routes and road closures

This Sunday, the IMT Des Moines Marathon and other races kick off in the heart of the city. Here are course maps, parking guides and road closures to be aware of.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Downtown Des Moines will soon be full of runners completing some of the longest hauls of their careers.

When are the races? What is the route?

The 26.2-mile race will begin and end on Court Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Runners first hit the pavement at 8 a.m. Sunday. The course will take them through most of downtown, around Gray's Park Lake, through Drake University's campus and more.

There is also the half marathon at 8 a.m., the Principal 5K Road Race at 8:30 a.m. and MercyOne Children's Hospital Kids Run at noon starting at the Science Center of Iowa.

To view the full course maps, click here. If you are interested in participating as a runner or volunteer, sign up here.

Where can I park?

Street parking is free on Sunday, so take what you can find – as long as you keep an eye out for temporary “no parking” signs.

If you'd prefer a parking garage experience, check out Des Moines' parking page for more information.

Here is a list of downtown garages:

Center Street Park & Ride Parking Garage – 830 6th Ave (close to the Iowa Event Center)

5th & Keo Parking Garage, – 525 5th Ave (close to the Iowa Events Center)

4th & Grand Parking Garage – 400 Grand Ave (close to the Start & Finish Line)

3rd & Court Parking Garage – 210 2nd Ave (close to the Start & Finish Line)

East 2nd Street Parking Garage – 402 E. 2nd Street

E 4th & Des Moines Parking Garage – 555 E 4th Street (ground level)

235 5th Avenue (close to Start & Finish Line)

What roads will be closed Sunday?

Quite a few streets throughout Des Moines are impacted by the races, so here are the roads to avoid this Sunday.

All lanes are affected unless otherwise stated and they will be open again on Monday, Oct. 17.

Here is the city's interactive road closure map.

2nd Street from Martin Luther King Jr Parkway to Walnut Street

from Martin Luther King Jr Parkway to Walnut Street 3rd Street from Walnut Street to Vine Street

from Walnut Street to Vine Street 4th Street from Walnut Street to Market Street

from Walnut Street to Market Street 12th Street from Grand Avenue to W Martin Luther King Jr Parkway

from Grand Avenue to W Martin Luther King Jr Parkway 13th Street from Grand Avenue to Walnut Street

from Grand Avenue to Walnut Street 14th Street from High Street to Grand Avenue

from High Street to Grand Avenue 15th Street and 16th Street from Grand Avenue to W Martin Luther King Jr Parkway

from Grand Avenue to W Martin Luther King Jr Parkway 25th Street from Forest Avenue to Cottage Grove Avenue

from Forest Avenue to Cottage Grove Avenue 27th Street from Meek Avenue to Forest Avenue

from Meek Avenue to Forest Avenue 49th Street from Harwood Drive to Woodland Avenue

from Harwood Drive to Woodland Avenue 44th Street from Pleasant Street to Ingersoll Avenue

from Pleasant Street to Ingersoll Avenue Court Avenue from Water Street to 2nd Avenue

from Water Street to 2nd Avenue Fleur Drive Underpass southbound from Grand Avenue to MLK/Fleur Drive

southbound from Grand Avenue to MLK/Fleur Drive Grand Avenue from 40th Street to 12th Street. A detour will be posted using 28th Street, Grand Avenue and 18th Street for eastbound traffic. No closure or detour is planned for westbound traffic.

from 40th Street to 12th Street. A detour will be posted using 28th Street, Grand Avenue and 18th Street for eastbound traffic. No closure or detour is planned for westbound traffic. Harwood Drive from 49th Street to 42nd Street

from 49th Street to 42nd Street Ingersoll Avenue from 42nd Street to Country Club Boulevard

from 42nd Street to Country Club Boulevard Kingman Boulevard from Polk Boulevard to 25th Street

from Polk Boulevard to 25th Street Locust Street from 15th Street to 10th Street

from 15th Street to 10th Street Martin Luther King Jr Parkway westbound from SE 4th Street to Fleur Drive

westbound from SE 4th Street to Fleur Drive Polk Boulevard from Kingman Boulevard to Grand Avenue

from Kingman Boulevard to Grand Avenue West Martin Luther King Jr Parkway eastbound from Fleur Drive to SW 2nd Street

eastbound from Fleur Drive to SW 2nd Street Woodland Avenue from Polk Boulevard to 49th Street