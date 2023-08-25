Whether you're looking to catch a concert or volunteer alongside other music lovers, here's what you need to know.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Avenues' annual block party, Ingersoll Live, is bringing live music and family-friendly fun to one of Des Moines' most well-known neighborhoods this weekend.

Whether you're looking to catch a concert or volunteer alongside other music lovers, the event is a haven for all things art in the metro.

Here's what you need to know about Ingersoll Live 2023.

When and where is Ingersoll Live? Does it cost money for tickets?

Ingersoll Live is completely free to attend, though there are plenty of tasty treats and vendor items that you can purchase at the event.

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 from 3 to 10 p.m.

Where: 2800 block of Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines

Click here to view a map of the different stages and areas.

Who is performing this year?

There are four possible places to watch free live music at Ingersoll Live. The west stage, east stage, community stage and pop-up performance area all have multiple performances scheduled for throughout the day.

Community stage (located in the Wells Fargo parking lot):

3:30 p.m.: CityVoices

4:30 p.m.: B. Well Foundation

5:30 p.m.: Des Moines Playhouse presents “Once”

6:30 p.m.: Girls Rock!

Pop-up performances

4 p.m.: Devine Dancers

5 p.m.: Des Moines Breakerz

6:30 p.m.: Belly Dancers

7:30 p.m.: Heartland Swing

West stage:

5 p.m.: Ducharme Jones

7:30 p.m.: Heath Alan Band

East stage:

6 p.m.: Parranderos Latin Combo

8:30 p.m.: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Can kids attend?

Yes.

The event is completely family-friendly, and there's even a kids zone located just south of the east stage.

From face painting to mini golf, there are plenty of free things for children to do at the 2023 Ingersoll Live event.

Below is a full list of kids activities:

Balloon twisting by Storm Entertainment

Face painting by Ariel Paints

Inflatables

Mini golf by Pop-Up Games

Kids Train

Painting and pennants presented by the Des Moines Art Center

What other things are there to do at Ingersoll Live?

If you need a break from all that music, head on down to Ingersoll Live's artist village, where numerous art vendors are showing off their creations.

There's also plenty of business and community vendors on location, including Local 5.

What is there to eat?

With all that free fun comes a big appetite. Luckily, Ingersoll Live's got you covered.

There are multiple pop-up restaurants and food trucks to check out, including:

Lachele’s Battle Bus

Kona Ice

Karam’s Grill

Sabores de Mexico

Crème

DonutNV

Gusto Pizza Bar

How can I be a part of the event?

If you want to do more than just attend, Ingersoll Live is still looking for volunteers to help run the inflatables or float between areas as needed.