Kids with serious, chronic illnesses embark on adventure in 'Pilot for a Day' event

Each kid pilot was given a personalized flight suit, patches and souvenirs from their experience on "Operation Olaf" Sunday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kids with serious or chronic illnesses got a chance to go on a special mission with the Iowa National Guard Sunday.

The 132d Wing worked with the kids to complete "Operation Olaf," a mission that let them all suit up and help their favorite comic book superheroes rescue Anna from "Frozen".

Each child was selected by child life specialists from hospitals around the area, since the event aimed to give children a fun-filled break from the challenges they face.

"It's exciting and, you know, overwhelming and happy. Like, it's such a cool experience," said Autum Fleming, whose son Charlie participated in the event.

The program lasted around four hours and took all the pilots and their families around the National Guard base.

"It was exciting to be invited to come to it at all, and I think it's definitely maybe even more than I expected it to be," Fleming said.

For mom Betsey Young, watching her child take part in the event was rewarding.

"[It] makes it feel like there's a big team of people behind us, and I think that, just kind of, makes you feel a little bit emotional ... Yeah, it definitely feels good to be recognized," Young said.