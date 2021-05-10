Jim Gaffigan stopping in Des Moines for 'The Fun Tour'

DES MOINES, Iowa — Everyone's favorite dad is coming to Des Moines this fall.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan will stop at the Wells Fargo Arena on Nov. 7 as part of "The Fun Tour."
The Iowa Events Center made the announcement on Wednesday. Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday at 12 p.m.
Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist.
The tour kicks off on August 14 in Wilmington, NC with more than 50 shows on the schedule. Gaffigan's tour includes a number of rescheduled shows from 2020 that were moved due to the pandemic.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new tour dates.
