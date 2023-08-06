How to observe Juneteenth in central Iowa

Juneteenth celebrates the day that Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger announced that slavery was now illegal in the United States to Texans, on June 19, 1865.

IOWA, USA — Juneteenth, the American holiday celebrating the date when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas first learned about the end of the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, is June 19.

This was over two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Despite the continued violence against Black Americans after the end of the Civil War, the Black community still rallied around and celebrated that date in June as the day they learned they were free

It was not until 2021, that President Joe Biden signed a bill Congress passed, to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday.

There are a number of events in Central Iowa, to commemorate Juneteenth.

Iowa Juneteenth Observance

The Iowa Juneteenth Observance has existed for more than 30 years. It was made an official holiday under state law in April of 2002. It's the seventh state to have recognized Juneteenth.

From June 9-23, there are numerous events taking place commemorating Juneteenth.

A full list of the events is available here.

Ottumwa Juneteenth celebration

On June 19, a Juneteenth celebration will take place in Ottumwa. It's an opportunity to celebrate the music, art and history of the African American community. It's at Central Park.