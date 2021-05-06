Justin Bieber 'Justice Tour' coming to Wells Fargo Arena in 2022

The Iowa Events Center announced global superstar Justin Bieber will be in Des Moines on April 24, 2022 for his latest tour.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grammy-award-winning superstar Justin Bieber will perform at the Wells Fargo Arena in April 2022 as part of his "Justice World Tour," the Iowa Events Center announced Thursday.

The tour was supposed to kick off this summer, but organizers rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Bieber's stop in Des Moines will be on April 24, 2022.

The tour is set to kick off in San Diego in February 2022. It comes on the heels of his latest album "Justice," which is Bieber's eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.

The tour has more than 52 stops, including two dates in Chicago. The tour will have its last show in Milwaukee on June 24, 2022.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber in a release about the tour. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Tickets will be on sale soon, according to the Iowa Events Center. All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

There is a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages available, which includes an "amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more."

Also, $1 from each ticket will go to the Bieber Foundation, which is committed to "supporting causes that embody justice in action."