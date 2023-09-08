Oktoberfest Des Moines 2023 | Schedule of events, ticket prices, parking

Ready, set, prost! Oktoberfest is back in Des Moines for two days of friendly competitions, polka music and ice-cold beer.

The annual autumn beer festival returns to the metro for its 19th iteration, this time in a brand new location: Water Works Park.

Interested in trying plenty of craft beers, eating some sauerkraut and trying your hand at authentic German games? Here's what you need to know.

When is Des Moines' Oktoberfest? Where is it held?

Festivalgoers over 21 will polka and party to their hearts' content for two days: Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23.

Now in a new location aimed at giving vendors and visitors more space to enjoy the fun, Oktoberfest will take place at Lauridsen Amphitheater in Water Works Park, which is located at 2551 George Flagg Parkway.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices include admission for both days, free parking and a commemorative Oktoberfest glass.

If you order your tickets by Thursday, Sept. 21, admission will run you $30.

If you wait to buy at the entrance, admission increases to $35.

What is festival's schedule?

Friday, Sept. 22

3 p.m. - Tapping of the Golden Keg (with free beer)

3 p.m. - Malek’s Fishermen Band

5 p.m. - Jim Kucera

7 p.m. - Community Choice Camaro Giveaway

7:15 p.m. - DTKK Polka

8 p.m. - Silent Disco Begins

9 p.m. - Bier Maiden Contest

10 p.m. - Polka Police

Midnight - Doors Close

Saturday, Sept. 23