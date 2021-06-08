Wyatt Halverson Hugs keeps young soccer player's legacy alive

Des Moines Soccer Club's Family Fun Day is this Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the Water Works Complex.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After 7-year-old Wyatt Halverson lost his fight to brain cancer last year, his family created a nonprofit to support others battling chronic childhood illnesses.

Des Moines Soccer Club is teaming up with Wyatt Halverson Hugs to share kindness and fundraise for other families like Wyatt's. Wyatt was a DMSC player, so the club will honor him at their first annual Family Fun Day.

"We're a community based club, and the loss of Wyatt truly, deeply affected the members of our club, the coaching staff, our board," said Cody Root, the club's vice president. "When Wyatt's family reached out and said they wanted to try to do a fundraiser we were all in, we wanted to be able to help them prolong Wyatt's legacy."

The Des Moines Soccer Club Water Works Complex will have inflatables, games and a goal kick challenge from 2-6 p.m. Sunday. The event will raise money for a service dog for another Iowa family whose child is battling cancer.

If you can't make it to the event, you can still get involved by donating online here.