'Rendezvous on Riverview' kicks off in Des Moines with performance from Standing Hampton

The six-week concert series starts Friday night with a musical performance from Standing Hampton followed by fireworks.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Riverview Park is open for the summer with more opportunities for people to check out live music in central Iowa.

Friday night kicks off the six-week free concert series "Rendezvous on Riverview" featuring Standing Hampton, a classic rock tribute band based in Des Moines.

Those attending the concert can hang out and listen to music while drinking an ice-cold beer. Some may even have a chance at winning the 50/50 raffle on the first night.

Local 5's Samantha Mesa will also be at the concert to hand out free swag.

But wait, there's more: Live music will be performed a brand new stage.

Tim White with Rendezvous on Riverview told Iowa Live's Lou Sipolt they've been waiting for years for a brand new stage.

"It is beautiful. It is officially titled the 'Prairie Meadows Riviera Stage' and of course, the Riviera Stage is named after one of the famous landmarks on Riverview Island when it was an amusement park," White said.

Following live music, attendees will be able to sit back and watch fireworks light up the sky to officially kick off Independence Day weekend in the metro.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to support local vendors and not bring coolers.

"We've got a food vendor, actually two or three of them tonight. We've got adult beverages, we've got beverages and snacks for the kids," White said. "We've got everything you know, and I mean, you can just come and make a night of it."