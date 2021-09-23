Preparations underway for Knotfest 2021

Indianola police Capt. Brian Sher said it took a couple of hours to make sure the stages are safe for concert-goers this weekend.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — One of Iowa's most famous heavy metal bands is coming home this weekend, and organizers are almost done making the final touches.

Knotfest 2021, named after the Iowa native band Slipknot, will be this Saturday at the Indianola National Balloon Classic Field.

A total of 13 bands are set to perform at two stages, which are already set up.

Capt. Brian Sher with the Indianola Police Department said it took a couple of hours to make sure the stages are safe for concert-goers this weekend.

"So we did a public safety walk-through this morning, lasted over two hours. And we look over everything," Sher told Local 5. "You know, how, what happens if someone has a medical emergency over here? Or if we need law enforcement over here? So it took a couple of hours to get things sorted out, but we feel we're ready to go."

The festival itself starts at noon, but tickets are already sold out.