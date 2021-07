The summer concert series continues Friday night with a performance from Sons of Gladys Kravitz and an appearances by Local 5's Stephanie Angleson and Brad Edwards.

The free concert starts at 5:30 at Riverview Park.

Local 5's Stephanie Angleson and Brad Edwards will also be at the concert to hand out free swag.

Those attending are encouraged to support local vendors and not bring coolers.